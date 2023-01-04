CORBIN — Cody Bowling with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 11 Office is among 157 Road Masters who were honored December 2 at The Corbin Center.
The Roads Scholar/Road Master Training Program consists of nine and seven full-day courses, respectively. The combined programs total 95 training hours and serve individuals from local and state transportation agencies as well as private businesses.
The Roads Scholar and Road Master Training Programs, as well as a broad selection of other training courses related to transportation, are offered throughout the year by the Technology Transfer Program of the Kentucky Transportation Center, located at the University of Kentucky, College of Engineering. For more information on the Technology Transfer Program or the Roads Scholar and Road Master Training, visit www.kyt2.com or contact Martha Horseman, Program Manager, at martha.horseman@uky.edu or 800-432-0719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.