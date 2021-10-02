The booster is for:
- Those who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with the second dose administered at least 6 months ago.
- Those eligible for this booster shot are individuals:
Baptist Health Corbin and and Baptist Health Louisville are currently offering vaccination clinics. Those two hospitals are administering the initial two-shot series to unvaccinated (or partially vaccinated) individuals, a third shot to people with weakened immune systems and now the booster shot to those who had their second Pfizer dose at least 6 months ago and who meet the updated criteria:
- 65 years of age and older
- 18 through 64 years of age AND
- At high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, heart, kidney or lung disease or a BMI greater than 25.
- Whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19. Examples include healthcare and education.
The FDA has already approved a third shot for those with compromised immune systems that likely failed to respond fully to the vaccines or not at all due to their underlying health conditions.
To be vaccinated, receive a third shot or a booster, go to ScheduleYourVaccine.com to register and make an appointment at these locations.
