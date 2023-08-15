CORBIN — Local poet Don Stidham celebrated his first published book of poetry on Saturday with a book signing at Corbin Public Library.
“Nocturnal Contemplations” features 102 poems based on the religious observations of the retired preacher, who will soon be 92 years old.
Over the course of his more than 60 years sharing the gospel, Stidham has served in churches across most of the southern states. In addition, he has preached in England, Korea and Guam while he served in the Air Force.
