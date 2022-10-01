CORBIN — The Body Bar celebrated its new location with an open house on Saturday.
Owner Brittany Gillespie, who is a nurse, noted that they have been at their new location, 1004 Master Street in Corbin, since late July after initially opening in February.
“It has taken off,” Gillespie said of her business. “We’re the only place to offer medical-grade skin care in Corbin. We use all medical-grade products in our skin care and in-house facials.”
The Body Bar offers medical aesthetic services including injectables, subdermal fillers and botox. The staff recently added a weight loss component as well with GLP-1 medication.
“It’s been a game changer,” Gillespie said. “It’s a once-a-week injection that makes people feel fuller longer.”
The Body Bar is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, call 606-215-3730.
