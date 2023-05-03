WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Conservation District presented a scholarship to Mackenzie Black, a Whitley County High School student, for her to attend the 2023 Kentucky Forest Leadership Camp.
Kentucky Forest Leadership Program is where participants can explore the many aspects of forestry and related fields. The leadership camp concentrates on the following:
• Forestry – students will learn about tree and plant identification, forest evaluation and management, soil and water quality and fire management in Kentucky’s forests.
• Entomology – students will learn about insect identification, collection, preservation and ecology. They will also learn about the positive and negative impacts insects can have on Kentucky’s forests.
• Wildlife – students will gain experience with different techniques to sample, identify and manage wildlife as well as conducting species diversity and population surveys in various Kentucky habitats.
