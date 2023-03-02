Through its Special Admissions Initiative, Berea College is eliminating the admission application for students affected by recent flooding.
The school will be expediting the decision review process, granting admission to those affected students as soon as possible.
Berea College guarantees acceptance, taking away the wait and worry.
Criteria for this initiative includes the following:
—High school seniors impacted by the flooding
—Resident of one of the following counties: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley and Wolfe
—GPA of 3.5 or higher in college prep classes
—ACT composite of 21 or higher
—Pell Grant eligible or student’s household would qualify them for free or reduced lunch
—Offers of admission are contingent upon receipt of FAFSA and verified financial status
There is no limit to the number of students who can be nominated for this initiative.
To nominate students and for more information, visit https://www.berea.edu/admissions/sai/
