CORBIN — Local sisters Amy Gray and Jennifer Baker are carrying on Pon’s Bridal services, thanks to the two sisters receiving the blessing from Pon McHargue, the original owner since 2004.
The sisters purchased the shop at the end of June and have been making updates while preparing for their grand opening scheduled for this Saturday.
The sisters will carry on serving the Tri-County community in some of the most memorable moments of one’s life, from saying yes to the dress and formal wear for prom and special occasions.
“I know beyond a shadow of a doubt, God sent these two women to me,” McHargue said.
The bridal shop will be taking on a new name and style while keeping the southern hospitality and customer service created by long-time owner McHargue that brought Pon’s business success over the years.
The two sisters are taking the experience they have gained while making career shifts to own their own successful JennieLynn Boutique in Williamsburg and combining the trendy boutique with the bridal world.
After much dreaming and prayers, that vision is becoming a reality as the sisters are almost ready to reveal the boutique bridal mashup that will later become Blushing Bride and Formal Wear.
One of the sisters’ passions is keeping up with trends by sharing with the local community looks they have seen at markets they attend — making a trendy look available for any local who wants to walk through their doors.
Gray shared how this business exchange was not by luck or by chance.
The two sisters have been transitioning to being business owners full time while both working in the medical and social working field and had been praying for the opportunity to present itself to jump all in to the boutique business they fell in love with.
Little did they know McHargue was praying for someone to take on the Pon’s Bridal business she has built over nearly 20 years due to seeking early retirement and wanting to spend more time with her husband.
“I prayed so hard for God to show me what to do about the business,” McHargue said. “They are going to do great.”
Baker said God’s timing brought the three together at the right time and after lots of prayer, the sisters purchased Pon’s Bridal.
McHargue made an official emotional announcement on June 29 thanking the community for their support and growing her business. She asked that the community show that same support to her dear friends, Amy and Jennifer, reminding them that she is always just a phone call away.
“I know I will continue to support them and the store,” McHargue said. “I am so thankful for all my supporters over the years and I ask you to show them support, too. You are in good hands.”
You can see the dream Gray and Baker have been pursuing come to reality this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the original Pon’s Bridal. The grand opening will feature their latest looks and give the community a chance to see the experience that now awaits for the community behind the doors of the beloved spot, with a similar mission but a brand new look.
“We want people to know anyone can walk in at anytime and we will help them,” Baker said. “We also provide personalized bridal appointments for the entire bridal party for a ‘say yes to the dress’ experience they will never forget.”
Amy chimed in, “We look forward to seeing everyone Saturday to celebrate our grand opening. We are extremely thankful for this opportunity God sent us through Pon.”
