CORBIN — Bed Time Sleep Solutions celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce last Saturday.
The owners would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who came out to support the event, which featured food and ice cream from the Moody Cows food truck.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs came out on his day off to accept a donation for the Shop with a Trooper program.
Bed Time Sleep Solutions is a one-stop shop for all your bedding needs in Eastern Kentucky — mattresses, foundations, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, comforters, quilts, mattress toppers, and accessories.
The store, located at 531 E. Cumberland Gap Parkway, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 606-261-2111 for more information.
