With summer comes higher temperatures and a potential for an increase in heat-related illnesses. But those issues can be prevented if you take the time to prepare and protect yourself from the sun’s harsh heat.
Abnormally high body temperature, or hyperthermia, comes in different forms. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the two most serious issues related to higher body temperatures. Heat stroke often happens when heat exhaustion is left untreated. Once someone has experienced a heat stroke and can no longer control their body temperature, they could experience damage to their brain or other organs. In severe cases, the stroke could lead to organ failure and potentially death.
The best way to help someone suffering from a heat-related illness is to know the symptoms and be ready to help immediately. If you’re around someone experiencing muscle cramps, fatigue nausea, dizziness, confusion or is unconscious, act quickly to move the person out of the heat and cool them down. A tub of cool water or cool water spray can help. If ice packs or cool, wet towels are available, place those on the person’s neck, armpits and groin.
It’s important to note that anyone can be at risk of adverse health effects because of the heat. But others are at a higher risk for heat-related ailments, including pregnant women, people with heart or lung conditions, young children, older adults, athletes and outdoor workers.
There are several ways to prevent heat-related illnesses, including staying hydrated. Avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol; instead, consume water, juice or sports drinks with electrolytes. Always drink plenty of water; remember, if you’re sweating, you should drink fluids. If you plan to be outside for long periods, try finding time to step inside to cool down. It’s best to wear loose-fitting clothing and sunscreen, and be sure to check on friends and family during heat waves.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 67,000 emergency department visits yearly in the United States are heat-related. As we inch closer to the hottest part of the summer, prepare now and think ahead, especially if you may be more vulnerable to heat-related illness or are on a low-salt or low-fluid diet. Talk with your primary care provider about extra steps you can take to stay safe outdoors.
