[EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is from a first-person perspective as staff writer Christen Gibson learns about weather preparedness.]
As I began planning my severe weather kit for spring, I realized the kit would not matter if everyone in my household did not understand the plan of action or how to use the kit.
I took advice from Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jane Marie Wix and I wanted to share the talking points I used in the conversation I had with my family, at least a grown-up version since my children are ages 3 and 5.
Firstly, it’s important to have a dialed down version of the conversation with young children too. If a weather threat is coming, they will understand the seriousness of listening to your orders and staying put.
Where are you going to go if a tornado warning is issued for your area?
This can be broken down into a few topics.
Are you able to be properly warned if your phone isn’t working or the electricity is out?
Get yourself a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio and set it to alarm if a tornado warning is issued for you or your surrounding counties.
Do you know what a tornado warning means?
A tornado warning means there has been rotation spotted either by radar or a weather spotter. Rotation can mean a tornado can be produced at any moment. Sometimes when a storm likely to produce tornados is heading your way, you will receive a warning. Such alerts saves lives if people take them seriously.
However, you do not know how close the tornado might actually be to you when the warning is released. Act quickly.
What do you do?
A tornado warning is in effect. What you do depends on where you live.
Ideally if you live in a home with a basement, make sure everyone in the household quickly gets in the basement and stays inside no matter the time of day or night. Take the weather radio with you. If you have a severe weather kit, make sure it is accessible.
If you live in a single-story home that is not a mobile home, go to the center of your home. Any room that does not have windows and does not have any walls adjacent to the outdoors is the safest place. Also make sure your severe weather kit is nearby.
This room might be a small bathroom or even a closet. You may not be comfortable but this is the safest place to protect yourself and your family from flying debris if the foundation collapses or the wind breaks any windows.
The absolute worst place you can be in a tornado is outdoors, right? WRONG!
A mobile home is the most unsafe place to be if a tornado is nearby.
The materials used to build these structures are not built to withstand heavy winds. If you are inside, you are likely to be hurt if the home is in the storm’s path.
Wix shared with me the importance to have a plan in place before a tornado warning if you live in a mobile home.
This could mean you have spoken with your neighbors who have a basement and plan to go to their home in the event of a tornado warning. Maybe it means going to a nearby police department or fire station to see where the closest shelter is by your home.
If you live in a mobile home and have nowhere to go and you see a tornado, the safest option is to get in a ditch or at the bottom of a hill and lie on the ground and cover your head.
This all seems over the top but we saw what happened in Mayfield, Kentucky, in December 2021. It can happen to anyone, anywhere and it’s best to be prepared.
I am still building my weather kit but I want to show you what a basic kit might look like and it does not have to cost a fortune.
Here are the top 10 things Wix suggested to put in a spring weather kit:
1. NOAA weather radio that is battery powered
2. Whistle
3. Extra shoes and socks
4. Helmets
5. Flashlight, crank powered if possible
6. Batteries
7. First-aid kit
8. Required medications for a couple of days, especially if diabetic.
9. Water
10. Protein bars.
Additional items I would like to add is that if you have children in diapers, make sure you put those supplies in your kit. Additionally, formula-fed babies should have a couple of days worth of formula or baby food.
The helmet suggestion seemed odd at first, but Wix explained how debris is the most dangerous part of a tornado. The helmet will protect your head way better than a pillow.
A whistle also is an item not expected to be on the list. If you find yourself buried in debris, you can have the whistle to let first responders and other survivors know where you are located.
Make your kit fits the needs of your family. My kit will look different from yours. I still need to add a few items but I have much more peace knowing in an event of a tornado I have a go-to box kept in my bathroom closet since the bathroom is my safe space in my apartment.
You can learn more about building a severe weather kit at https://www.weather.gov/owlie/emergencysupplieskit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.