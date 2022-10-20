FLAT LICK — It’s more than just cookies for Courtney Barnhill, who spends some of her free time running a successful cookie decorating business. It’s also about community, fellowship, fun and a challenge — and that’s kind of how it all started.
Barnhill, who lives in Flat Lick, started Cookies by Courtney after spending a week making cookies for her son’s surprise 16th birthday party.
Nearly four years ago, she wanted cookies for her son’s birthday which was at a venue where a cake was not going to be feasible. She needed someone to make cookies, but when she couldn’t find anyone available, she thought she could surely make a dozen cookies.
With a love for cooking and a past in cake baking, Barnhill never imagined that it would take her the whole week to get that dozen cookies finished.
“By the time his birthday rolled around, I said I will never touch cookies again,” she said with a laugh. “I will never, ever do this again.”
Her main occupation is a curriculum coach at G.R. Hampton Elementary School in Barbourville, a job she loves. She has been in education for 22 years, first as an elementary language arts teacher, then as a reading interventionist and then making the move to her current role two years ago.
Cookies by Courtney is her “side hustle,” as she calls it, and that Christmas break four years ago as she spent the week perfecting the birthday cookies, she had found herself a new challenge.
“My persistence got the best of me because I’ve never stopped,” she said.
“Everything was so much harder than I anticipated. It wasn’t as simple as I thought and then it was almost like a challenge for me to take on and get better.”
As a matter of fact, Barnhill loves to cook and uses it as her outlet.
“Some people get stressed out and need to go do something,” Barnhill said. “I need to get into the kitchen. That’s one of my favorite things to do.”
She had a hobby of baking cakes, but she had never really turned it into a business. Cookies by Courtney allowed her to get back into the kitchen in a way that was more suited to her lifestyle.
All of Barnhill’s cookies are homemade from the cookie to the frosting.
While baking cookies for various occasions keeps her busy in most of her free time, she also began hosting cookie classes last year. Her first class was for a girls’ day at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin for 56 ladies. The event was a huge success as several cookie decorating shows had recently made their way to television and the women wanted to try their own hands at making the beautifully decorated cookies.
Last Sunday, Barnhill hosted a fundraiser using a “Hocus Pocus” cookie decorating class to benefit her school’s parent teacher organization (PTO).
For attendee Tracy Miller, the cookie class gave her an opportunity to try something new with her daughter and niece, both of who are 9. They love watching the Halloween favorite movie “Hocus Pocus” and eating Cookies by Courtney cookies so Miller knew they had to attend.
Barnhill has hosted Christmas and Valentine’s Day classes and did a cookie class last week in a home of a woman who just needed her spirits lifted.
“These cookie classes are evolving to many different purposes for people and for me too,” she said.
Barnhill enjoys seeing how proud the participants are of their cookies at the end of the classes.
One cookie class attendee has also started her own cookie decorating business.
“I think you rise by lifting others, so I’ve tried to support her and offer her help along the way because that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Barnhill said.
Barnhill wasn’t worried about losing business as she believes in supporting others’ success and she also turns away a lot of business as she manages her schedule around her other roles of mom, wife and curriculum coach.
Barnhill has accepted orders into March 2023 already. While her youngest son started college this year, that has allowed her a little more time devoted to Cookies by Courtney. and her husband is her grocery shopper, cookie supply organizer and main supporter for her business ventures.
Barnhill’s favorite cookies she’s made are when it’s more than just cookies.
One of those occasions that sticks out to Barnhill is a woman that was celebrating her son’s heart transplant anniversary; his heart-iversary as she referred to it.
She also reflected on making cookies for friends and family in meaningful times of their lives, even though they weren’t money making cookies.
“It’s something you can give to people that you can personalize and they can be meaningful instead of just buying a gift card,” Barnhill said about the cookies that are more than just cookies.
Some other special occasions include making cookies for when Governor Andy Beshear visited Knox County last year, cookies and a 3D oven to announce a pregnancy, and using the cookies to tell her husband he was finally going to Dallas to watch the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium.
While baking and decorating her cookies take two to three hours, Barnhill also spends lots of time researching designs and keeping up with the cookie trends.
But for Barnhill, it has always been more than just cookies. From her very first try at cookies for her son’s birthday, it always starts with family.
“[My family] is one of the most important things in my life and this has allowed me to be flexible with my schedule but also help my family,” she said. “When you do have a side hustle, you want it to be one you love. and I do love this one. It taps into my interests and what I like to do and it helps me with them.”
Barnhill also feels like it’s making positive connections in the community whether it’s fundraising, lifting someone’s spirits or fellowship.
“It’s turned out a little bit bigger than I anticipated at this point,” Barnhill said.
Cookies by Courtney can be found on Instagram and Facebook.
