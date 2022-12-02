Dance Blue

Stacy Imel with Knox Dance Blue explains the program to the Barbourville Woman’s Club. | Photo contributed

Dance Blue is something that Barbourville and Knox County supports in a BIG way as so many of our local youth have been touched by childhood cancer.

This year a Dance Blue event was held at the Knox County Middle School gym to raise funds for this program. The Barbourville Woman’s Study Club wanted to contribute as well. On a Friday night of Barbourville Cruisin, ladies held buckets in front of the courthouse to ask for donations. A local DJ was playing music which made for a very festive evening.

A total of $620 was received and the Club matched that in order to present Dance Blue with $1,240. Thank you Knox County!

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you