Dance Blue is something that Barbourville and Knox County supports in a BIG way as so many of our local youth have been touched by childhood cancer.
This year a Dance Blue event was held at the Knox County Middle School gym to raise funds for this program. The Barbourville Woman’s Study Club wanted to contribute as well. On a Friday night of Barbourville Cruisin, ladies held buckets in front of the courthouse to ask for donations. A local DJ was playing music which made for a very festive evening.
A total of $620 was received and the Club matched that in order to present Dance Blue with $1,240. Thank you Knox County!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.