BARBOURVILLE — One of the categories of focus for the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club is Health and Wellness. At their regular February meeting the group heard from Shawn Trinque and Mariane Maschetta from Union College Health and Wellness Center, which they want to be known as a Center for the Community.
Currently water aerobics are offered (covered by Silver Sneakers and Renew Active) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Strengthening and fitness workouts are offered on Tuesday and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. They have a multi-purpose room that can be rented for birthday parties and other events. Also offered are swim lessons, first aid lessons, life guard training, and more. This facility also houses the “Boys and Girls” Club, a place for after-school tutoring and fun. A USA Swim Club will begin in May with registration taking place at the beginning of April. This will be a three-month program.
After regular reports were given and business handled, ladies heard about the plans for an upcoming May Day Festival to be the first in Barbourville since 1961.
The group reviewed the annual reports that were submitted to the state for scoring and awards. Dianna Adams, First Vice Regent, spent much time preparing these documents.
Hostesses Beth Callihan, Bettie Hauser, and Mary Beth Jewell treated members with red velvet cake, peanut butter roll, cheese and crackers, a fruit assortment, hard candy, coffee, hot tea, and water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.