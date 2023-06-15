BARBOURVILLE — If you were looking for something to do last Saturday, you didn’t have to look very far. Barbourville Tourism packed a variety of events into one day.
Saturday morning started with the Cumberland River Run, in collaboration with Pine Mountain State Park and Union College. This a kayaking and canoe race down the Cumberland River. The race is five miles and lasts nearly 90 minutes, beginning at the Artemus bridge and ending at Thompson Park boat ramp.
Cumberland River Run will be held the second Saturday of each month through September. The next event will be held on Saturday, July 8. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and transportation to put-in will leave Thompson Park at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start time.
During the race, you could go to the “Kid’s Only Yard Sale,” where people from the community set up their kids’ yard sale items. Many people came out to Thompson Park where they found great deals.
To wrap up the afternoon, Barbourville Tourism kicked it up a notch with High Street Sounds. The band Foolsmate, followed by Gravel Switch, rocked out Barbourville at the Barbourville Tourism back stage.
Barbourville Tourism has a packed schedule this summer. Come down and enjoy the city!
The next event in Barbourville will be KCEOC’s 25th Annual Ken-Ducky Derby, held at Thompson Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a full day of free family fun and food. Purchase your ducks from KCEOC for only $5 each.
