BARBOURVILLE — Many people came out to pay their respects for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we have today. Local heroes were honored Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Barbourville Cemetery.
Staff Sergeant David Lee of the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 1-149th Infantry opened the ceremony, followed by CPT Tyler Shields with the invocation.
A presentation of colors was conducted by the Knox Central High School JROTC, while the Barbourville Community Choir, directed by Paula Frase, performed the National Anthem.
SSG Lee gave recognition awards to Darryl Roger Rowe, Ronnie Payne, and Paul Jones — honoring them for their service.
Each year, the Memorial Day ceremony held in Barbourville highlights not only the service and sacrifices of all U.S. service members who have perished in the line of duty but emphasizes a special group or significant event in our military history.
This year’s ceremony will include commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom, a war in which 69 Kentuckians died in the line of duty, of which 14 were Kentucky National Guardsmen.
A speech was given by LTC Jason Partin, followed by another song by the Barbourville Community Choir.
At the end of the ceremony, a 21-Gun Salute was given by Salute Battery 138th Field Artillery Brigade of the Kentucky Army National Guard and Taps was performed by Jared Ferguson to close out the service.
