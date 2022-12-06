BARBOURVILLE — The “I Believe in Santa Clause Parade” is a long-standing tradition in Barbourville.
This year’s parade, held Saturday, had a little bit of everything — floats, side-by-side’s, golf carts and of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. When the parade came to an end, under direction of Margaret Pridemore, Knox Christian Academy’s choir performed during the Knox County UNITE Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
“The I Believe in Santa Clause Parade has grown so much over the last few years, and it’s because we have been able to work together with the community and Barbourville Tourism,” Mike Mitchell, president of the IBSCP committee, said. “By working together, and getting the tree lighting ceremony moved to the same night as the parade, I feel has helped bring more people out.”
The Barbourville High School cheerleaders won first place with their float in the parade. First place in the side-by-side/golf cart division was Robin Ledford Taylor and her dog Duke.
Other holiday events in Barbourville coming up:
• December 8-9: Holiday’s Art and Craft Show at Barbourville Tourism Center 12 noon until 6 p.m.
• December 9-10, 16 and 17: Sleigh Bells Ring-Horse drawn carriage rides through town. Call (606)524-4722 to book a ride.
• December 22: Holiday Bake Shop at the Court Square 12 noon until 5 p.m.
