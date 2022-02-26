Baptist Health Corbin was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of only 14 hospitals in Kentucky to be named “best hospitals for patient experience”.
Becker compiled the list using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). HCAHPS is a national, standardized survey of hospital patients about their experiences during a recent inpatient hospital stay.
“We are very honored to receive this recognition,” said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “We have worked hard as a system and as a hospital to put our patients first. We remain dedicated to that mission, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The figures represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
Baptist Health hospitals receiving a four-star patient experience summary rating are:
Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Paducah, and Baptist Health Richmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.