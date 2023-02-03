CORBIN — On Wednesday, February 22, Baptist Health Corbin will be hosting Living in the New Norm at noon at the Corbin Public Library. This is a lunch-and-learn series held each month to provide free health and financial education to our community.
Topics for this month will be demonstrations of Hands Only CPR and AED Defibrillators. Anyone can learn this basic skill to possibly save a life. Other topics will be how to prepare your financial portfolio for 2023 and taking care of dementia patients and their caregivers.
Pre-registration is required. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited so call 606.523.8768 or email BRCmarketing@bhsi.com to reserve your spot today.
This is a collaborative effort by Baptist Health Corbin, Bluegrass Care Navigators and Edward Jones-Beth Davis.
