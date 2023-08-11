CORBIN — Baptist Health Foundation Corbin held their annual President’s Circle at the Pennington located in downtown Corbin this year. It was a beautifully decorated venue with live music to entertain our guests. Anthony Powers, President, Baptist Health Corbin, welcomed everyone and gave a brief update of the hospital’s new services, equipment and facilities. Ryan Yother, Philanthropy Officer, and Meghann Chesnut, Director of Philanthropy, Baptist Health Foundation Corbin, both thanked the generosity of our donors and spoke about how donations are used for the benefit of our patients.
“Exceptional healthcare, in our region, is accessible to all because of our faithful donors. For that, I am extremely grateful,” stated Yother.
Dr. Ray Hays, Hospitalist, spoke about the inpatient rehabilitation unit that has also benefited from those funds. The patients in the rehabilitation unit are sometimes there for weeks at a time completing their therapy and treatments. Baptist Health Corbin is in the process of updating and refurnishing those rooms to provide a more comfortable atmosphere for the patients.
This event is held each year to honor and celebrate the foundation’s donors, whom organizers expressed their appreciation for.
