CORBIN — Project Gratitude is a system-wide initiative throughout all nine Baptist hospitals to recognize exceptional caregivers. Baptist Health Foundation Corbin’s first recipient, Eric Willis, RN, Director of Critical Care (CCU), was awarded the Honor a Caregiver Award, because of a letter of gratitude recognizing him for his excellent patient care and a donation to the Foundation in his name.
The award, Honor a Caregiver, is given when a patient makes a monetary contribution, of any amount, to the foundation in honor of that said caregiver for the exceptional care they received. With this initiative, anyone can recognize a caregiver and donate any amount from $1 to $1 million in their name.
Ryan Yother, Philanthropy Officer of the Baptist Health Foundation Corbin, commented, “Experiencing grateful patients express gratitude first hand is immense. We are tremendously blessed here at Baptist Health Corbin with exceptional caregivers and patients who embody the culture of gratitude.”
Willis was a staff nurse on CCU before becoming the Director in 2021. This is not the first time Willis has been recognized for his dedication to his patients and staff. He was the recipient of the WE SEE YOU CARE award by Hicuity Health in 2021 to acknowledge his exemplary efforts of bedside clinicians and team members from partner hospitals in leveraging acute care telemedicine to improve how care is delivered for both patients and their families. Willis is a trailblazer when it comes to promoting the best care for his patients.
Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Health Corbin stated, “We are so proud of Eric as he is honored for his exceptional care of our patients. We congratulate him as he accepts the Honor a Caregiver Award.”
