first baby of 2023

Victoria and Austin Henson pose with their new son John Robert, the first baby born at Baptist Health Corbin in 2023. | Photo contributed

 Baptist Health Corbin

CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin has announced the birth of its first baby in 2023.

New parents Austin and Victoria Henson welcomed their baby boy, John Robert, into the world at 12:46 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. John Robert weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

A gift basket was presented to the family by the Nursery staff. Contents included a highchair, baby gate, Graco car seat, walker, play mat, play pen, swing, humidifier, diapers/wipes, teether, shampoo/lotion set and baby car mirror.

The community joins Baptist Health in congratulating the Henson family.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you