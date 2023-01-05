CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin has announced the birth of its first baby in 2023.
New parents Austin and Victoria Henson welcomed their baby boy, John Robert, into the world at 12:46 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. John Robert weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
A gift basket was presented to the family by the Nursery staff. Contents included a highchair, baby gate, Graco car seat, walker, play mat, play pen, swing, humidifier, diapers/wipes, teether, shampoo/lotion set and baby car mirror.
The community joins Baptist Health in congratulating the Henson family.
