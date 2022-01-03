CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin announced the first new baby of 2022 delivered at the hospital was Brantley Fulton. Brantley was born on January 2 at 10:27 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds, 1.7 ounces. Proud parents are Sarah Fulton and Jacob Gilbert. The staff of Mother and Baby Services showered baby Brantley with gifts for him and his family.
Baptist Health Corbin welcomes 2022’s first newborn
