baby 2022
photo contributed

CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin announced the first new baby of 2022 delivered at the hospital was Brantley Fulton.  Brantley was born on January 2 at 10:27 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds, 1.7 ounces.  Proud parents are Sarah Fulton and Jacob Gilbert.  The staff of Mother and Baby Services showered baby Brantley with gifts for him and his family. 

