CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin volunteers received a Helping Accomplish Noteworthy Duties Successfully (HANDS) award at the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) Convention held in Lexington, Kentucky.
The KHA presents the HANDS award to hospital volunteer and auxiliary groups that conduct outstanding projects and services to further support their healthcare systems and patients. This year, Baptist Health Corbin was selected as the winner for their “Care Packages for Indigent Patients in Need” project.
“I am so proud to be a part of this incredible volunteer team who give so much of themselves in service to our hospital, patients and visitors,” said BHC Volunteer Director, Debbie Hardin.
At this year’s convention, KHA recognized the BHC Volunteers for their “Care Packages for Indigent Patients in Need” project. This project provides hand-made, specially designed bags that can be worn over the shoulder and reinforced to hold many things. Contents include a pillow, personal hygiene items, snacks, hand sanitizer, hand-made hat and a blanket. The last item placed in the bag is a note letting the person know that the BHC Volunteers care. The note reads, “This care package was put together with the loving hands of Baptist Health Corbin Volunteers, as well as Baptist Health employees, community members, Corbin Girls Golf Team and Corbin Middle Youth Service Center. May God bless and keep you.”
Anthony Powers, President, Baptist Health Corbin said he was thrilled to hear that the Volunteers were recognized for their project. Powers added, “Our Volunteers are passionate about their service and dedication to our patients, visitors and staff. We appreciate them so much.”
Funds were raised for this project through a gently used book sale. Books were donated by volunteers, employees and community members. The volunteers hope to continue this program and host other fundraisers as additional funds are needed. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact the Volunteer office at 606.523.8768.
