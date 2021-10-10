With a pink glow surrounding Baptist Health Corbin in the evening hours, it is a reminder that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink lights now illuminate the Cancer Care area as well as the tower.
Cancer screenings help find cancer before symptoms are experienced. This is especially important in diagnosing breast cancer, which affects one of every six women ages 40 to 49. When found early breast cancer is highly treatable.
Early detection can make a difference. Generally, the later cancer is detected, the more serious and involved treatment becomes. Catching cancer at an earlier stage may make cancer easier to treat and improve outcomes. If you’re high risk, it’s important to stick to your regular screening schedule.
Don’t put your health on hold. At Baptist Health, we understand that you may have questions regarding your safety at this time of COVID-19 precautions. You may naturally wonder what safeguards are in place in our hospitals and clinics to support your health. As a result of COVID-19, we have implemented additional protocols to support your safety and peace of mind when seeking treatment with Baptist Health Corbin.
Breast Cancer Awareness month is a great time to schedule a screening mammogram. Call Baptist Health Corbin today at 606.526.4268.
