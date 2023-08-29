CORBIN — Cancer patients at Baptist Health Corbin were recently able to participate in Project Bloom — an interactive flower stand, where patients assembled their own cut-flower arrangements to take home and enjoy.
A variety of cut flowers grown and donated by Scotty and Beth Reams, were on hand to choose from (zinnias, cosmos, sunflowers, etc.). The vase, ribbon and supplies needed for the arrangements were also supplied by Scotty and Beth.
“The purpose is simple: spread a little joy, one bloom at a time,” stated Scotty Reams, PharmD, Hematology/Oncology Specialty Pharmacist. “If we can brighten a patient’s day and bring a smile to their face, Beth and I have accomplished our goal.”
Baptist Health Corbin hopes to host additional Project Bloom days in the future for some of their other patients.
