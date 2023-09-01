CORBIN — Each month, Baptist Health Corbin selects an Employee of the Month, based on nominations from staff, patients and volunteers. Connor Jarboe, RN, was selected as the Employee of the Month for July. Connor received several thank you cards from grateful patients and their family members. Comments included his compassionate and caring attitude as well as treating them as if they were the only patient in the hospital.
Connor Jarboe, RN, Critical Care unit, has been a member of Baptist Health’s team for two years next month. Connor has been a registered nurse for 10 months. When asked to describe his job, Connor stated, “By working in the Critical Care unit, I get to see many patients with a wide array of problems. Titrating medications, interpreting and understanding ECG’s, along with total patient care are just some of the responsibilities that we take on each shift.”
When Connor was asked, what was the best part of his job, he replied, “I believe that I have one of the best jobs in the hospital! It is easy to say that the best thing about my job is the people I work with. They are eager to teach, learn and provide the best care of all patients. It makes everyone a better nurse by having a great team to lean on.”
His very first job, working in retail, definitely prepared him to work with the public and build relationships. It has also helped him when working with patients with many different backgrounds. It taught him to build rapport with someone while caring for their needs, even if those needs were not expressed.
When asked what his favorite food is, Connor replied very enthusiastically, “I can never resist chicken and dumplings that my Nan makes!”
Connor made the statement that the last person that made him smile was his girlfriend, (what is her name?). She is super smart, very funny and the absolute prettiest! The last question to Connor was, if you were to have a last-minute day off, what would you do? He never hesitated as he replied, “I would spend it at the lake. Summer is so fun and going to the lake just seems to be the ultimate way to relax on a spontaneous day off. I would hopefully have some friend with me who would help make the day even better.”
