CORBIN — Lisa Long APRN, Weight Loss Specialist, was the guest speaker on July 27 for the Corbin Rotary Club.
Long was instrumental in establishing the Weight Loss Clinic at Baptist Health Corbin. The task of losing weight can be overwhelming, especially if you are trying to do it on your own. At the Baptist Health Weight Management Clinic, you can enroll in a supervised medical weight-loss program which is one of the safest ways to lose weight. If past diet and exercise attempts were not enough to help you lose weight and keep it off, then the providers at Baptist Health who specialize in weight loss can help you.
Long is available to create individualized weight-loss plans based on your medical history, current medications, lab work and health goals. She will also address nutrition, exercise, lifestyle modifications and when indicated, the prescriptions of appropriate medications to aid in weight-loss efforts. To make an appointment with her or for more information, contact 606.523.8770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.