Baptist Health Corbin is looking for teen and adult volunteers to join the Baptist family. As you take on your new role as a volunteer, you will soon know the joy and fulfillment of serving others and doing a job that only, you can do. You make a difference by sharing your talents and unique personality with those we serve at Baptist Health Corbin.
Teen Volunteer Program
Baptist Health Corbin offers the Teen Volunteer Program for teens ages 14 through 18. Teen volunteers contribute many hours to the hospital by helping out in many different areas. The program provides teens with the experience of working in a hospital, as well as a good reference for their first jobs or college applications. Teens will need to complete an application for entry into the program. The deadline to apply is May 20. Teens can volunteer throughout the summer and on school breaks. Teens also have the opportunity to earn a scholarship. Once your application is received, you will be invited to orientation.
Adult Volunteer Program
Volunteers contribute many hours to the hospital by helping out in many different areas. Volunteers will need to complete an application for entry into the program. We can then discuss what position and schedule work best of for you. Some of the jobs include greeting and directing our visitors, clerical duties, Cuddle Program in our nursery, delivering papers to our patients, and creating communication boards. Our volunteers take pride in their work and are committed to be valuable members of the healthcare team.
For information on how you can become a Volunteer and part of the Baptist family, please call the Volunteer office at 606.523.8768
