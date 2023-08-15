CORBIN — On Wednesday, Baptist Health Corbin will be hosting Living in the New Norm at noon at the Corbin Public Library. This is a lunch and learn series held each month to provide free health and financial education to our community.
The topics for this month are Grief Care by Christal Hall, Blue Grass Care Navigators; Ready or Not? Preparing for the Unexpected by Beth Davis, Edward Jones; and an update on our Inpatient Rehabiliation Remodel by Dayla Saylor, Baptist Health Corbin.
Pre-registration is required. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited so call 606.523.8768 or email BRCmarketing@bhsi.com to reserve your spot today.
This is a collaborative effort by Baptist Health Corbin, Bluegrass Care Navigators and Edward Jones-Beth Davis.
