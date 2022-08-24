As part of their series of monthly educational seminars, Baptist Health Corbin hosted a luncheon August 16 at the Corbin Public Library to offer information on healthy aging, accepting help and financial planning.
The “Living in the New Norm” presentation kicked off with Michael Abbott, Baptist Health’s Director of Behavioral Health, talking about both positive and negative impacts to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as healthy aging.
In addition to traditional tips for good health such as eating right, exercising and not abusing substances, Abbott talked about the importance of social engagement — noting that having a stable marriage or an optimistic disposition can be key factors for healthier seniors.
Following his presentation, Behavioral Health Community Liaison Travis Powers went over in-patient and out-patient services that the hospital offers in regard to behavioral health.
Next up, Beth Davis — a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Corbin — offered some tip for retirement preparation.
Rounding out the discussion was Christal Hall of Bluegrass Care Navigators, who talked about the importance of accepting help — particularly for caregivers.
