CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin is known for its professional and compassionate nursing care. Providing the best of care to patients is business as usual for those working at the bedside as well as for nurses who serve in support roles.
Sherrie Mays, MSN, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health Corbin felt the call to help others at a very young age. Mays began her career at Baptist in 1983, after 42 years, working in many different roles, she still has a passion for nursing.
Mays’ role is to inspire, challenge, manage and advocate for Baptist Health Corbin’s nursing staff.
Get to know Mays in this Q&A.
Can you describe your calling to become a nurse?
As a child, I always felt a calling to help others. I have made it my mission to be a nurse regardless of where I am. If there is a need, I do my best to try to fill the need.
I am the one who receives the most blessings through helping others, whether it’s for a patient within the walls of our hospital, doing something for family and friends, or if it is providing a service to the public.
How did your previous experiences prepare you to be a CNO?
Over my 42-year career, I worked as a staff registered nurse and as director of Women & Children’s and Surgical Services. I learned to manage budgets, work with people who had different skill sets, manage human resource issues, and I acquired communication skills by working with staff, physicians and administration.
What is the best advice you ever received in your professional career?
Our Human Resources director, who is now retired, was fond of the quote “No good deed goes unpunished.” Always think through your decisions prior to executing them.
How do you serve patients now that you are no longer caring for them at the bedside?
I still make rounds on patients and listen to their concerns. I have patients I know who call me for assistance when they are in the hospital, and I always try to accommodate those patients. When I see someone who looks lost, I take him or her where they need to be.
What do you want to accomplish in this role?
My goal in this role is to leave it in a better position than when I came. I want my legacy to be “Sherrie Mays, the nurse who always put patients first and led by example.”
How do you support nurses and motivate them to do their best each day?
I make rounds regularly and talk with the staff. If I know that one of them has done something extraordinary, I make a deal about it in front of other staff. I also try to hear their concerns and address them with a follow-up.
What would you tell a young person who may be considering nursing as a career?
Nursing is a very rewarding career if you love people regardless of where they are in their lives, what their lifestyle is, and why they are seeking help. It is a hard career, but the opportunities are endless. Deciding where you want to serve is critical.
Is there something you would like to share with Baptist Health’s nurses as we celebrate Nurses Week?
This quote sums it up. “Nurse: Just another word to describe someone strong enough to tolerate everything and soft enough to understand everyone.” – Unknown
