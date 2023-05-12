CORBIN — The Foundation at Baptist Health Corbin created a Nursing Excellence Fund that will be used to support nurse recruitment, development and retention. This includes scholarships for entry level nurses.
“Keeping our staffing resources strong in our area is a priority,” stated Sherrie Mays, vice president.
Dana Curry, RN, patient care manager, and her medical unit on 3 South made the first gift in honor of a former nurse on their floor, Corey Lee. Corey started working here while he was in nursing school. He began as a unit secretary and then transitioned to a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). He graduated nursing school and began his nursing career in June 2018.
Curry stated, “Corey was an amazing nurse. His patients and coworkers all loved him. Everyone got along with Corey because he was a ‘good ole boy’. He loved Jesus, his family, and AC/DC. Corey was always smiling.”
Lee passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019. He was a nurse for only a short time but the impact that he had on his coworkers and the patients that he cared for was tremendous.
Curry continued, “The world was a better place with Corey in it.” With their donation in Corey’s honor, funds will be available to help other nurses obtain their dream by providing scholarships to help them further their education in the nursing field.
To learn more about the nurse excellence fund or how to support it, contact the foundation at 606-523-8788.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.