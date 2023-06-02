CORBIN — On May 20, Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg gathered supplies and volunteers for a medical mission to Blackey, Kentucky. This trip was to help the residents in Letcher County after the devastating after effects of the flood. Over 100 homes were destroyed, leaving thousands of people homeless and without medical facilities.
The medical team from Main Street Baptist Church was part of a greater mission to show Christ-like compassion, provide care and serve those in the Blackey community. The mission was comprised of smaller teams including a construction team, food distribution team, Bible school team, prayer team, medical team and children’s basketball camp team. Baptist Health Corbin donated supplies for the medical clinic, and Tiffani Nichols, DO, of BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg, was one of the medical staff who donated her time to help in the medical clinic to provide blood pressures and glucose checks.
“We always try to help our community and surrounding communities in times of need,” stated Anthony Powers, President. “I think it is admirable of Dr. Nichols to donate her time to help those in Letcher County.”
Nichols added, “I have been so overwhelmed with the support of Baptist Health Corbin in this mission. Thank you all so much!”
