CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, breast MRI, stereotactic breast biopsy, and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).
Peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that this facility has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.
“It is an honor for Baptist Health Corbin to be recognized by the American College of Radiology (ACR) for consistently providing the highest quality of care in mammography services,” said Anthony Powers, President. “We are proud of our dedicated breast radiologist, certified technologists and staff who work together every day to provide our community with outstanding patient care.”
The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
