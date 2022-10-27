CORBIN -- On Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Baptist Health Corbin Pharmacy and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Baptist Health Corbin Pharmacy, located at 1 Trillium Way, Corbin, has a secure disposal container available year-round, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sites cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Pharmacist Lynn McArthuradded, “Up to 80% of patients have leftover opioids after elective surgery. It is important to dispose of all unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs so they don’t get into the wrong hands. Drug abuse is a very real problem in our area and we want to do everything we can to help eliminate this temptation.”
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including those from home medicine cabinets, so clearing out unused medicine is essential.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 91,799 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2020, a 30% increase from 2019, which began accelerating in March 2020. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
The Take Back Day is an effort backed by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to collect expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 29 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or call Baptist Health Corbin Pharmacy at 606.526.8335.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.