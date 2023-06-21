CORBIN — The Dr. Tae-Joon Seo Memorial Scholarship was created to honor a longtime Baptist Health Corbin physician who died in 2007. Through the generosity of Dr. Seo’s family members, his memory will live on through this annual endowment within the Baptist Healthcare Foundation.
Two students, Emma Grace Smith from Manchester and Loran Chase Lambdin from Middlesboro, both currently enrolled in the radiography program at Southeast Kentucky Community and Tech College are the recipients of this year’s scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to support students in South Eastern Kentucky and encourage them to obtain their degree and remain in the area to begin their career. Congratulations to both!
For more information about this scholarship, visit Dr. Tae-Joon SEO Memorial Scholarship Program — Baptist Health.
