CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin has announced that Eric Willis, Director of Critical Care, is the recipient of the 2022 WE SEE YOU CARE award for his commitment to telemedicine innovation. Eric was recognized for his leadership role and best practices in telemedicine.
The 2022 WE SEE YOU CARE award presented by Hicuity Health, the nation’s leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, recognizes the collaborative spirit and dedication of individual, hospitals and healthcare systems who have incorporated provider-to-provider telemedicine services as part of their standard practice of care. Now in its seventh year, the recognition program highlights successful collaboration between facility stake holders and Hicuity Health’s team of clinicians and colleagues who contribute to patient care.
“We are proud of Eric as he is honored and recognized by Hicuity Health for leveraging technology-enable care services to ensure improved patient care,” said Anthony Powers, President, Baptist Health Corbin. “On behalf of our exceptional team of healthcare professionals we congratulate Eric as he accepts this WE SEE YOU CARE award.”
Eric was recognized in a ceremony on September 29 and was also honored with a donation to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation in his name. The WE SEE YOU CARE Award was introduced by Hicuity Health in 2016 to acknowledge the exemplary efforts of bedside clinicians and team members from partner hospitals in leveraging acute care telemedicine to improve how care is delivered for both patients and their families.
“Hicuity Health is proud to recognize Eric Willis of Baptist Health Corbin with a 2022 WE SEE YOU CARE award in acknowledgement of his continued collaborative efforts and dedication to the advancement of patient care through the use of provider-to-provider telemedicine,” said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. “Our team supports partner hospitals by leveraging evidence-based practices, a proprietary workflow management platform and access to critical care clinicians 24/7.”
Hicuity Health elevates what is possible in care delivery by leveraging its proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform to enable seamless care delivery across eleven clinical care centers that serve more than 120 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. The healthcare services organization cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for their partner hospital’s bedside teams.
