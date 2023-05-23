WHITLEY COUNTY – Catelin Ball graduated from the University of the Cumberlands as a dual enrollment student from Corbin High School. Ball earned an Associate’s Degree in General Studies summa cum laude with a Humanities and Social Science emphasis in February. There are less than 10 graduates with this distinction in our area.
The 17-year-old daughter of Collin and Catherine Ball began taking college classes as a high school sophomore through the University of the Cumberlands dual enrollment program with Corbin High School. The program allows students to take courses that earn credit for both their high school and the university. Although dual credit students are still high school students, enrolling in dual credit courses, students are concurrently college students at the University of the Cumberlands.
Ball is the first Corbin High School student to complete a degree through the dual enrollment program. She is a 2023 candidate for CHS graduation, distinguished with the highest honors. Ball is a member of the CHS Swim Team, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Thespian Society, Rotary Leadership Team, Knox Promise/EKU Leadership Team, and a Gold Award Girl Scout. She plans to continue her studies at the University of the Cumberlands this fall, pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Middle School Education.
