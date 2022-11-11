CORBIN — Expanding digital access was the theme for the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s November luncheon with AT&T Kentucky President Carlos Sanchez serving as guest speaker.
Sanchez was named the president last April and has been with the corporation for 19 years after previously producing for Telemundo and the Travel Channel.
In his current role, Sanchez leads and executes the overall strategic direction of AT&T’s corporate initiatives across the commonwealth, as well as the company’s local and state government relations efforts. He works closely with community and business leaders, elected officials and others at AT&T to bring fiber and 5G wireless broadband services to consumers and businesses.
Locally, Sanchez pointed to the economic boons of the Firestone expansion and new gaming facilities — adding that AT&T wants to be part of such projects.
But digital capabilities are as important for residential customers as they are to commercial ones.
Sanchez noted that broadband is like a “three-legged stool” where access, affordability and adoption are all factors.
In terms of access, AT&T has invested $750 million in extending its wired and wireless networks across the commonwealth between 2019 and 2021, including the addition of three towers in Whitley County.
The initiative has brought up internet speeds of 5 gigabits (both uploading and downloading) to some 350,000 Kentucky locations — including 1,900 homes in Corbin.
Sanchez noted that the service is important for homes with multiple devices that are all operating at the same time but that sparse population and difficult terrain makes expansion into rural areas cost prohibitive without partnerships with government entities.
AT&T, Sanchez continued, hopes to be among the recipients of broadband grants which should be announced later this month by the state. The grants are a 50% match, funded through ARPA.
With access comes the need for affordability. In addition to the company’s Access program offering 100 mb service to qualifying families for $30 per month, the federal government has implemented the American Connectivity Program (ACP), which offers a $30 subsidy for families with the same eligibility criteria.
Sanchez said that AT&T is also addressing barriers to adopting digital technology by offering resources to libraries and schools.
“Helping kids also means helping parents,” he noted of improving digital literacy. “By working together, we can expand affordable access and increase broadband to communities to help every American have the ability to succeed.”
The next chamber luncheon is set for December 13 at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.