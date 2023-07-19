BARBOURVILLE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is pleased to welcome Richard Calhoun, D.P.M., AACFAS to their medical practice.
Dr. Calhoun is certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and will be practicing in the Barbourville, Harlan, and Middlesboro area. He brings with him seven years of podiatry experience and will be treating all ages with services ranging from clinical to surgical.
“I’m excited to begin providing podiatry care to the people of Appalachia in the Cumberland Valley. I look forward to meeting my new patients and bringing top-notch care to the clinics and help patients return to their best quality of life,” says Dr. Calhoun.
Dr. Calhoun holds a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine, has studied abroad in Valencia, Spain, and done his residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. He most recently practiced at Foot and Ankle Care of the Island Coast in Fort Myers, Florida.
Dr. Calhoun will be practicing at the following locations:
• Barbourville — Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates Barbourville
80 Hospital Drive Suite 2 Barbourville KY 40906
Phone: 606-545-4460
• Harlan — ARH Daniel Boone Clinic
37 Ball Park Road Harlan, KY 40831
Phone: 606-573-4520
• Middlesboro — Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates
3504 West Cumberland Avenue Middlesboro, KY 40965
Phone: (606)248-0737.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can contact the clinics listed or consult with your regular physician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.