ARH is excited to announce a partnership with, KY HealthCorps.
KY HealthCorps, an AmeriCorps program sponsored by Family Scholar House that focuses on students in the nursing pathway, and ARH will work together to place nursing students in our facilities. ARH will be the host site employer, KY HealthCorps will be paying students’ wages and providing scholarships, and Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Galen College of Nursing are the homes of the nursing programs where students are enrolled.
According to Dylon Baker, System Director of Talent Acquisition, “KY HealthCorps and ARH both focus on meeting the needs of a community so it’s a natural, logical partnership. Students benefit as they get more clinical experience and ARH benefits as many of the nurses in our program have become employees upon graduation.”
Baker says, “Students will be working in the ARH Nurse Extern program, providing assistance with delivering patient care at ARH while experiencing on-the-job training. This partnership is one of the ways that ARH is working to strengthen the workforce in our region.”
Sarah Brady, Vice President of Workforce Development at Family Scholar House, says, “Family Scholar House joined forces with AmeriCorps to support continued COVID-19 recovery, make our nation more resilient, and raise up the next generation of the workforce to serve the commonwealth and ease students into healthcare careers.”
KY HealthCorps Members are serving critical support roles at non-profit healthcare facilities. The members participating in the KY HeathCorps with ARH will complete the program with new credentials, continue their education in the medical field, and become part of the healthcare workforce. KY HeathCorps members are prepared to fill jobs of critical need, establish their own self-sufficiency, and participate in their communities’ economic well-being.
Students in the ARH Nurse Extern program will transition from each school’s programs.
