GOLDBUG — Applications for the County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) will be available at the Whitley County Extension Office until March 22.
CAIP provides producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations in areas such as bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology; energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; and value-added production.
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Whitley County CAIP will be run as a 50/50 cost-share with a maximum of $2,500 per producer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.