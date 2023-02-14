CORBIN — The Cumberland Gap Region Tourism Association is accepting applications for the Judy Barton Memorial Tourism Scholarship.
Barton served as director of “Folk Fest” in Cumberland Gap and was Bell County’s tourism director for a number of years. Following her passing in 2018, the Cumberland Gap Region Tourism Association established a $1,000 Memorial Scholarship in her honor.
Any high school senior located within the 10-county Cumberland Gap region may enter this scholarship competition by submitting a written essay to the association.
The winning student will be notified with the scholarship presented at CGRTA’s annual awards banquet on May 16 at the Olde Church Events Center in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.
Essays must be postmarked or emailed no later than April 15. Criteria for application and selection may be found at cumberlandgapregion.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.