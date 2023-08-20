LEXINGTON, Ky. – Eligible Kentucky Blood Center donors can score a $20 Amazon gift card when they donate at a KBC donor center on Monday, Aug. 21.
KBC’s “Save Our Summer” promotion will continue this week with Monday’s “Donor Appreciation Day.” All donors who register to donate blood with receive a gift card.
Donor Appreciation Days have been strategically scheduled to thank donors for boosting the blood supply on traditionally light collection days over the summer.
The Amazon gift cards will be available at all eight of KBC’s donor centers, which are located in Lexington (two), Louisville (two), Corbin, Frankfort, Pikeville and Somerset. Those donor centers will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1454 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy.
Corbin, KY 40701
Local lifesavers can make an appointment by visiting kybloodcenter.org/donate/donor-center-locations or by calling 800.775.2522.
KBC relies on the generosity of donors to supply lifesaving blood components to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Donations are vital for a wide range of treatments, including cancer, sickle cell disease, traumas, transplants, surgeries and more.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
