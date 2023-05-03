CUMBERLAND FALLS — The community came together to clean up their beloved Cumberland Falls State Resort Park on Saturday during the annual PRIDE Spring Cleanup.
Winter flooding often deposits trash on the banks lining the Cumberland River.
“It is an ongoing task to clean up this area,” Park Manager David Kem said.
This is due to the large amount of trash people throw into the water. Additionally, litter thrown on the ground gets washed into local bodies of water. This affects water quality as well as fish and wildlife.
“Cumberland River is considered a Wild River in Kentucky. It is a place of value due to its high biodiversity,” Kem said. “When we have a lot of pollution not from the local area washing in from other places, it has a brutal negative impact on the wildlife — particularly in the river.”
Over 200 volunteers from the Tri-County area spread among the Cumberland Falls area — including KY 90 — to pick up trash left behind by others.
Local volunteers of all ages showed up to give back to the park they have been enjoying throughout their years living in Kentucky.
Priscilla Smith from Knox County was a first-time volunteer for the cleanup event and enjoyed the morning cleaning up behind the falls.
“Many people came together to clean it up and there was a lot of debris,” Smith said. “With everyone coming together today, we are going to make it a much better place.”
Organizations like the Corbin High School JROTC and the Pine Knot Job Corps Center brought dozens of volunteers to help the cause.
Abigayle Lewis, Breanna McNew, and Annabelle King from Corbin JROTC worked together to fill multiple trash bags of garbage found in the rocks just below the falls as the rest of their organization spread out among the park.
One of them voiced her opinion on the cleanup.
“I did this last year. I like the area in general, but I like keeping it clean even better.”
PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in a Desirable Environment) has hosted this annual event since 2010, according to organization President and CEO Tammie Nazario.
The organization is focused on improving the quality of water in the Southern and Eastern Kentucky area and was founded in 1997 by congressman Hal Rogers and the late secretary James Bickford.
PRIDE serves over 42 counties.
“We have had extreme flooding in Kentucky the past few years and that affects our water quality. The flooding creates a lot to clean up in addition to the normal pollution we battle every year,” Nazario said.
Additionally, the organization who partners with PRIDE, Kentucky Wildlands, promotes tourism in the regional area. They both encourage locals to clean up our waters and show how proud we are of our beautiful state.
“We live in some of the most beautiful country in the world,” Nazario said. “We are incredibly blessed. Cumberland Falls is definitely one of the gems of our region so we want to clean it up and get it ready for people to see it. We want to show we are proud of where we are.”
Over 200 volunteers did just that.
