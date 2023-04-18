WILLIAMSBURG — American Idol stars Brooks Kidd from season 20 and Mikenley Brown from season 21 showed up at the Green Space on Main Saturday to play a variety of music for Williamsburg’s Pops in the Park event.
Brooks Kidd, from London, received a golden ticket to Hollywood on season 20 of Idol. He now enjoys playing local shows and attends Eastern Kentucky University.
“I am so happy to be here with McKinley Brown, a good friend of mine from another season of Idol,” Kidd said. “I am so excited to be playing in Williamsburg. We have a great set and it’s going to be such a great time. She is an incredibly talented vocalist.”
Mikenley Brown is from New Castle, Indiana, and joined Brooks on his set in as a last minute surprise. She appeared in Idol season 21 and is known for her talented vocals presented in her emotional audition in front of the judges with her father. She also took a trip to Hollywood.
“I am so excited to sing for everybody out here this evening,” Brown said. “I love being here with my friend Brooks.”
People of all ages gathered around in lawn chairs and picnic blankets with local take-out food as the sun went down and the music started pumping.
Jonathan Wyatt, Williamsburg Main Street Manager, enjoyed planning the event for Williamsburg.
“We have had an awesome time planning and getting ready for this and hope the event will continue in the near future,” Wyatt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.