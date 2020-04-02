Pictured is Captain David King, left, and Major Jamey Mills, right, of Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County donating protective masks received from HERSA to be distributed to first responders. Receiving the donation is Laurel Sheriff Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. The masks were donated to all Laurel County deputies because they are on duty 24/7 during this coronavirus pandemic. Sheriff John Root said he appreciates the support from partners during these challenging times.
