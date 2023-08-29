CORBIN — Yoshihiro Kawai, President of Aisin Automotive Casting (AAC), presented a $500 donation to Corbin Public Library last Thursday to support their efforts with the community chapter of the Dolly Parton’s imagination Library program.
Imagination Library is a program started by Parton in which any child in the U.S. and many nations are able to receive a free book each month for free to promote literacy from birth through the age of five.
Through Partin’s program, 4.7 million books and counting have been delivered in Kentucky since 2001 at no cost to the child or parent.
Eric Sproles, Aisin Manager HR/EHS (Human Resources/Environmental Health and Safety) shared the purpose behind getting involved in the community.
“We believe we should support the community since we rely so much on the community to support us,” Sproles said. “AAC has been open for over 25 years. Our success is from our Team Members that are the product of our surrounding communities.”
Literacy and early education is an important value for AAC and the communities they serve.
“The Imagination Library’s program focuses on early education development, which plays an important role in the future for our children and the surrounding communities,” Sproles said.
The $500 donation went directly to the Tri-County area of the Imagination Library program.
AAC, as do other industries, rely on the surrounding communities not only for team members but support from local businesses.
“Programs like the Imagination Library can help build and maintain a strong community and workforce,” Sproles said.
John Baker, Director of the Corbin Public Library, shared thoughts on a multicultural exchange that he and Kawai discussed.
“I mentioned to him (via translator) that one of our most requested learning books for foreign language for children was Japanese. He surprised me by requesting (again,via translator) to take a look at our selection,” Baker said. “He was impressed with our selection and wanted us to investigate a way to have some sort of ‘cultural exchange’ event/program with Japanese families that work with Aisin.”
Baker said though there are not many details yet, they are considering the options for a program that could offer this learning experience to the community.
Baker reminded the community their services are free for everyone and proves to be a valuable asset thanks to donations like the one made through Aisin.
“Our general region of Appalachia has a lower literacy rate and a higher poverty rate compared to national averages,” Baker stated. “Public libraries are great resources for patrons to not only provide themselves and their families with knowledge and educational material, but they can do so for free.”
Programs like the Imagination Library and access to 40,000 physical titles and over 200,000 digital titles can save regular library users thousands of dollars per year. Most importantly, the education they gain will follow them for a lifetime.
If you have a child that is 5 or under, you are eligible to sign your child up for the free Imagination Library program by signing up online or learning more about the program at your public library.
Corbin Library hours for the entire public are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library, with support from the Friends of CPL, has activities for ages birth to adult and provides multiple experiences beyond a good read.
Check out some of the service they offer at their Facebook page at Corbin Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.