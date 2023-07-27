WILLIAMSBURG — The seventh annual Whitley County Kayaking for Kids event is rowing up on August 5.
If you were one of the many to pick up kayaking during the pandemic, now is the time to get your Yak out for a good cause.
The kayak race is little over a five-mile stretch on the river with kicking off the race at the access point at the fairgrounds on the Clear Fork rowing to the halfway stretch at the intersection of the Cumberland River and finally ending the five-mile stretch at the boat ramp at Croley Bend.
This race goes beyond the bragging rights of a win, all the proceeds from the race will be poured back into the community.
“We hope to raise over $20,000 this year,” Whitley County Project Director Amber Owens said.
The money will make its way right back into the heart of the community.
“We are raising money for family resource centers in elementary schools at Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg school systems,” Owens said. “We also give $1,100 of scholarships to each Upward Basketball league in Williamsburg and Corbin.
“All sponsorships, donations and registration goes directly to these programs and the Tourism Board pays for the overhead on the race,” Owens continued. “Things like the t-shirts, bags and prizes are paid for by the board.”
Each kayak participating has an entry fee of $20 before August 4 and $30 day of the race. Kayakers must wear a life jacket. All the money raised will be added to the total they give away.
As County Projects Director, this is not Owens first race she has organized.
“This is one of my favorite events we do. It’s amazing to see to have watched this event grown from the beginning to now,” Owens said. “When we started this event we had about 20 participants and gave each school something like $600. Now we usually have 100 plus participants and raise thousands of dollars for children in our schools that need our help most.”
The community can also look forward to the costume contest that even the Whitley County Judge Executive gets involved in.
“Judge Pat White Jr. and his boys love the costume contest and always have an interesting costume theme,” Owens said. “We’ve had others participate over the years too.”
White explained that the Kayaking for Kids event has served two purposes over the years.
“We wanted to use this event to promote the river access in our community built to allow the community to be able to kayak, boat and fish,” White said. “Most importantly, this event is designed to raise money for a good cause.”
For seven years the event has proven to be a success and continues to grow.
“We have a lot of kids in need in our community we give scholarships to basketball programs that help give them the resources they need to go to school,” Judge White said. “Those resource officials really do a great job trying to serve those most vulnerable citizens in our community.”
According to White, they try to plan the Kayaking for Kids event right before school starts every year. This allows the school resource centers to have the funds available to get what they need for the community they serve at the beginning of the school year.
“We want everyone to come out,” White said. “It’s great fun, for a great cause.”
