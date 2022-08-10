WILLIAMSBURG — The 6th annual Kayaking for Kids was a huge success — raising more than $20,000 for youth programs throughout Whitley County.
“We’re really excited about how far it’s come over the last few years,” Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said Monday. “We’ve broken our fundraising record every year — even through Covid. It just seems to be something that people really enjoy and it’s a great cause.”
Despite the recent flooding throughout eastern Kentucky and even more rain on Saturday when the race was held, Judge White noted that the water levels for the Cumberland River were about perfect for the event.
“We were able to work it in between storms,” he said. “I think everybody had a great time. If the water is too low, it’s not as much fun because you’re paddling so hard and the water’s so still. [Saturday, the water] wasn’t dangerous; it kept you flowing.”
Winner Sebastian Hicks of Monticello might agree. The 21-year-old Wayne Countian paddled the 5.6-mile race in just 58 minutes — winning $100 in the process.
Coming in just behind Hicks was his grandfather, 71-year-old Richard New. New won $50, while third-place winner David Bowman took home $25.
New told the Times-Tribune that he’s participated just about every year — with one grandchild or another — but it’s not about competition for his family.
“We weren’t planning on racing,” New said, “but whenever we paddle, most of the time, we paddle hard.
“Hopefully we’ll be back next year and maybe have the rest of the family with us…,” the grandfather continued. “I enjoy the solitude, the peace and quiet. This is a beautiful part of the country. There are very few places you can go that’s as pretty as this is.”
Now that the race is in the books, Whitley County officials can begin to plan for disbursing the proceeds. Judge White said that $1,250 is traditionally given toward scholarships for the Upward basketball leagues in both Corbin and Williamsburg with the rest to be divided among the elementary family resource centers throughout Whitley County.
“We get to give them pretty significant checks,” the judge said. “What those groups do in the community as far as outreach is really amazing, some of the stories you hear about the lives they’re able to touch through those programs. We’re really glad to be able to support those wonderful people who work really hard for young people in need in Whitley County.”
